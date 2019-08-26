Eleven arrests made at Slipknot concert at Darien Lake on Sunday night

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department during the Slipknot concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Kristopher P. Ware, age 39, of Phinney Road, Hannibal, was arrested for second-degree harassment, disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree after allegedly kicking a Live Nation security guard, then fighting with the Live Nation security while being ejected from the concert. Ware then allegedly obstructed deputies from completing his arrest. He was arraigned in Darien Town Court and jailed in lieu of $1,000 bail.

Darius M. Duggan, age 37, of Taylor Road, Hamburg, arrested for second-degree criminal contempt after allegedly being found with another person who possessed a stay away order of protection against him. Duggan was arraigned in Darien Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

Daniel L. Wilson, age 52, of Putnam Street, Union City, Pa., arrested for two counts of second-degree harassment, and obstructing government administration in the second degree after allegedly kicking a deputy and a Live Nation security guard and then obstructing the completion of his arrest. Wilson was arraigned in Darien Town Court and jailed in lieu of $1000 bail.

The following were arrested and issued appearance tickets to be in Darien Town Court at 3 p.m. on Sept. 10:

Joshua M. Marshal, age 26, of Byron Avenue, Bronx, arrested for third-degree criminal trespass after allegedly reentering Darien Lake property after being ejected and told not to return.

Walter T. Rogers, age 61, of East 94th Street, Brooklyn, arrested for third-degree criminal trespass after allegedly reentering Darien Lake property after being ejected and told not to return.

Christopher R. Kocur, age 33, of Reyer Road, Auburn, arrested for third-degree criminal trespass, after allegedly entering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Jeffrey A. Wakeman II, age 32, of Grannis Road, West Monroe, arrested for third-degree criminal trespass after allegedly entering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Sean P. Derisio, age 27, of Eaton Road, Rochester, arrested for second-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief after allegedly punching another person in the face breaking their eyeglasses.

Justin L. Costello, age 31, of Eaton Road, Rochester, arrested for second-degree harassment after allegedly punching a Live Nation employee in the face.

Holden S. Child, age 20, of Henderson Road, Wellandport, Ontario, Canada arrested for trespass after allegedly jumping a fence to gain entry into the concert venue.

Joseph E. Harrison, age 20, of Woodbridge Drive, St. Catherines, Ontario, Canada arrested for trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.