Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

May 12, 2020 - 3:17pm

Emergency food and shelter funds now available to GC agencies, apply by May 21

posted by Billie Owens in Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, news, community action of Orleans & Genesee.

Public Notice

Emergency food and shelter funds are now available for Genesee County agencies through Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

For information on local board and funding, please contact Lisa Wittmeyer, case manager of emergency services, Community Action of Orleans & Genesee by May 21 at (585) 343-7798, ext. 116, or email:   [email protected]

Calendar

May 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button