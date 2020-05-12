May 12, 2020 - 3:17pm
Emergency food and shelter funds now available to GC agencies, apply by May 21
posted by Billie Owens in Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, news, community action of Orleans & Genesee.
Public Notice
Emergency food and shelter funds are now available for Genesee County agencies through Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
For information on local board and funding, please contact Lisa Wittmeyer, case manager of emergency services, Community Action of Orleans & Genesee by May 21 at (585) 343-7798, ext. 116, or email: [email protected]