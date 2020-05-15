Emergency Food ration boxes to be distributed in Bergen on Monday

From Todd L. Rapp, operations manager / coordinator Emergency Disaster Services for The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is partnering with the Bergen Evangelical Presbyterian Church to distribute Emergency Food ration boxes. The boxes are provided by FoodLink and will be distributed on Monday May 18th beginning at 3 p.m. and continuing until all the boxes are gone.

The distribution will take place in the church parking lot at 38 S. Lake Ave. in Bergen. This will be a drive-thru format.

Please have your trunk/hatch cleaned out so that the boxes may be placed in your vehicle. The volunteers will not be permitted to move your belongings.

A photo ID will be required for each household. If you are picking up a box for a friend or neighbor you must have their ID showing a different address.

Early birds will not be permitted. The lot must be kept clear for the delivery truck and for volunteers to set up.

In order to ensure social distancing standards we request that there be only one person in each vehicle. If you are in need of masks we will have a small supply available. Please ask.