Encompass Genesee to hold debut get-together Sept. 17 in Kiwanis Park

Encompass Genesee is a Corfu-based, nonprofit organization whose mission it is to provide social activities and employment training for people with developmental disabilities.

They will hold their debut get-together event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Kiwanis Park in the Town of Batavia. Food will be provided!

All are invited to come out and enjoy an evening of fun making new friends.

Attendees will get a chance to win a $50 Visa Gift Card!

Kiwanis Park is located at 3808 W. Main Street Road.