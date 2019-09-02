Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

September 2, 2019 - 12:00pm

Encompass Genesee to hold debut get-together Sept. 17 in Kiwanis Park

posted by Billie Owens in Announcements, encompass genesee, Developmental Disabilities, corfu.

Encompass Genesee is a Corfu-based, nonprofit organization whose mission it is to provide social activities and employment training for people with developmental disabilities.

They will hold their debut get-together event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Kiwanis Park in the Town of Batavia. Food will be provided!

All are invited to come out and enjoy an evening of fun making new friends.

Attendees will get a chance to win a $50 Visa Gift Card!

Kiwanis Park is located at 3808 W. Main Street Road.

Calendar

September 2019

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button