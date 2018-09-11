Local Matters

September 11, 2018 - 2:41pm

Erik Fix resigns as executive director of United Way of Genesee County, leaves later this month

posted by Billie Owens in news, business, united way of genesee county.

Press release:

Today, the United Way of Genesee County’s Board of Directors announced that Erik Fix has resigned his position as Executive Director effective later this month. Fix served the county in this capacity for six years.   

“The Board of Directors thanks Erik for his service to our community,” said Theresa DeMars, United Way of Genesee County Board chair. “During his tenure with the organization he has helped to raise and allocate thousands of dollars to better our community. We are grateful to him and we are very happy for him and his family as he begins this new opportunity.”

United Way of Genesee County’s Board of Directors will continue its mission to motivate and organize people as it begins a search, in partnership with United Way of Greater Rochester, to fill the Executive Director position.

The organization is excited to kick off its 2018 campaign at the end of this month with the women of the United Way of Genesee County Board of Directors as chairpersons of the campaign.

“We have always been a very active board, and this provides another opportunity for us to make a difference for this community,” DeMars said.

For more information about United Way of Genesee County’s Executive Director position, visit uwrochester.org/our-team. For more information about the United Way of Genesee County or, if you are interested in giving, volunteering or advocating for the organization, visit uwgeneseecounty.org.

