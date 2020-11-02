Erratic driver believed to have medical issue before accident on Judge Road

A motor-vehicle accident is reported in Basom at 1750 Judge Road. A driver who possibly suffered from a medical issue was reported to be driving erratically by several callers to dispatch.

The vehicle also struck a pole in the area before hitting the side of a semi-truck, and the trucker reacted swiftly by forcing the vehicle off the road away from oncoming traffic.

The location is between Wight Road and Kenyon Avenue. Alabama Fire Department and Mercy medics are on scene.

A first responder reports no injuries as the result of accident. Nothing is in the roadway. The pole is sheared off; it's a cable pole at 1805 Judge Road.

Traffic control deployed.

UPDATE 2:55 p.m.: The automobile driver is being transported to UMMC for evaluation. No injuries reported due to the accident. All responders back in service.