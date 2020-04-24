Essential workers who are income eligible can apply for child care scholarships

Press release:

Community Action of Orleans and Genesee Inc. Child Care Resource and Referral Program is pleased to announce that the Cuomo Administration has developed a plan to provide child care to eligible essential workers at no cost .

This allocation of funding for child care for essential workers comes to the state from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act(the “CARES Act”), which has provided New York with $163.6 million in emergency relief to the child care system.

New York State is using a portion of this funding to provide free child care for income eligible essential workers.

Essential workers using a regulated child care provider may receive a scholarship for the cost of care as long as the funds to support it are available. All licensed and regulated providers who are caring for essential workers are able to participate in this new program.

Access to affordable and safe child care is a barrier for working parents during the best of times, and even more so during a crisis.

New York State’s plan will ensure that the workforce that is needed to protect and care for the public during this pandemic have the child care that allows them to continue to serve us all. CCR&Rs are the child care experts and the conduit to accessing child care in New York State.

If you meet the definition of an essential employee and have child care needs, please apply here. You will be contacted by Community Action of Orleans and Genesee Child Care Resource and Referral staff within one business day.

We will follow up on next steps to gather information about your household and help you identify a participating child care provider or work with your current registered or licensed child care provider. If you have questions, you may contact Taryn Moyle, CCR&R Manager at: [email protected]