June 17, 2019 - 2:39pm

Farmers Market Coupons available to low-income adults age 60 and over

posted by Billie Owens in news, batavia, Le Roy, Seniors, office for the aging, farmers market coupons.

Press release:

Farmers Market Coupons will be distributed at the Genesee County Office for the Aging, 2 Bank St., Batavia, on the following dates:

  • Wednesday            June 26         10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Wednesday            July 10           1 - 4 p.m.
  • Tuesday                 July 16           10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Thursday                July 18           10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Also, the Genesee County Office for the Aging also plans to distribute coupons at the:

  • Le Roy Farmer’s Market from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 6;
  • Downtown Batavia Public Market from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 26.

Booklets are available to adults aged 60 years and older who are income-eligible. Proof of age identification must be provided.

Income guidelines are as follows: household of one $1,926 per month; household of two $2,607per month; and, household of three $3,289 per month.

Maureen Estabrooks, Office for the Aging’s coordinator for the program, noted, “Anyone 60 or older in a household may receive a coupon booklet as long as they are income eligible. This means that in a qualifying household, multiple individuals may receive booklets.

"This program is a wonderful way to help older adults with limited income purchase fresh produce from our local farmers.”

Questions may be directed to the Genesee County Office for the Aging at 585-343-1611.

Upcoming

