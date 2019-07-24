Farmers Market Coupons still available for low-income adults age 60 and over

Press release:

Farmers Market Coupons are still available at the Genesee County Office for the Aging, 2 Bank St., Batavia.

Booklets are available to adults aged 60 years and older who are income-eligible. Proof of age identification must be provided.

Income guidelines are as follows:

Household of one $1,926 per month;

Household of two $2,607 per month;

Household of three $3,289 per month.

Maureen Estabrooks, Office for the Aging’s coordinator for the program, says, “It still remains, that anyone 60 or older in a household may receive a coupon booklet as long as they are income eligible.

"This means that in a qualifying household, multiple individuals may receive booklets. This program is a wonderful way to help older adults with limited income to purchase healthy fresh produce from our local farmers.”

Questions may be directed to the Genesee County Office for the Aging at 585-343-1611.