FED talks at Arbor House kick off on Feb. 21 with relationship between LGBTQ community and the church
Press release:
Last year, Northgate Free Methodist Church’s South Campus, called Arbor House, successfully hosted a series of "FED Talks" -- Food, Exploration, Dialogue. They are excited to announce a new series for 2019, with evenings of savory meals, exciting talks and group conversations on a series of topics that the contemporary church must address.
Speakers will give talks that challenge, entertain and inspire. Be fed twice -- in body and soul -- as we journey together in discussing how our mission to be hope in the world involves entering into areas of great tension, but also great need.
Thursday, Feb. 21st, from 6-8 p.m., Doug Cullum, vice president and dean at Northeastern Seminary, will be discussing the relationship between the LGBTQ (Lesbian/Gay/Bisexual/Transexual/Queer) community and the church.
This event is free and open to the public.
Arbor House is located at 350 Bank St., Batavia. For more information please contact the church office at (585) 343-4011.
