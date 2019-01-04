January 4, 2019 - 7:01pm
Female reportedly bitten by dog on Walnut Street
City police are called to 46 Walnut St. for the report of a female with a dog bite. The dog is secured in a residence now.
>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App
Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments