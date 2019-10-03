Ferrell Gas seeks public's help in collecting gift cards for local families in need

From Ferrell Gas:

All this month Ferrellgas in Batavia is collecting gift cards to donate to the nonprofit Willie Bee Foundation to help families with a child in crisis.

Throughout October, the business at 655 Ellicott St. is seeking the public's help to reach its goal of amassing 100 gift cards to help spread some love to families that need the community's support.

Do you have a gift card sitting on your desk or in some drawer that you've never used? Consider mailing it to Ferrell Gas to help ease a local family's burden during what for many of them may be the hardest time of their life.

Drop a gift card off at the office or mail one there.

For your kindness, you will receive a coupon for a FREE 20# tank exchange from Ferrell Gas .

As always, we thank you for your continued support. Let's show everyone how amazing our community is!

Mailing address: Ferrell Gas, 655 Ellicott St., Batavia NY 14020

Phone: 1-800-437-4856

To learn about the Willie Bee Foundation, click here.