Final citywide leaf collection resumes Monday

From the city's Bureau of Maintenance:

City leaf collection will resume on Monday, Nov. 25, and will make one final sweep of the City for leaf collection.

We ask residents take advantage of the current snow thaw this weekend to place leaves in the parkways near the curb line if they want the City to collect leaves.

Please, do not pile leaves around sign posts, trees, fire hydrants or light poles , this prevents the equipment from being able to collect the leaves.

Residents can also bring leaves to the yard waste station on Law Street (Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Dec. 14th. The yard waste station is closed Thanksgiving Day.