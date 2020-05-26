Finger Lakes Knights of Columbus treat healthcare heroes at St. Ann's in Le Roy to delicious food

Submitted photos and press release:

The Finger Lakes Chapter Knights of Columbus has been recognizing healthcare heroes working at local nursing homes as part of an organization-wide effort for appreciating frontline workers and supporting local businesses, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Most recently, the Knights of Columbus decided to recognize the healthcare heroes working at St. Ann’s Community.

The Knights of Columbus came armed with breakfast pizzas and DiBella’s sub trays for all employees at St. Ann’s Community at Chapel Oaks located in Irondequoit, St. Ann’s Community at Cherry Ridge located in Webster, and St. Ann’s Community at The Greens located in Le Roy.

Employees at all three locations were appreciative of the kind gesture and enjoyed the delicious food.

“We are truly grateful for the show of support from the Knights of Columbus for our healthcare heroes,” said Michael E. McRae, president and CEO of St. Ann’s Community. “Our team has been working extraordinarily hard throughout the pandemic, and we know they enjoyed this much deserved treat.

"Thank you again to the Finger Lakes Chapter Knights of Columbus for the generosity and recognition of our frontline workers.”