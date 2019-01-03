Local Matters

January 3, 2019 - 2:49pm

Fire Commissioner Board Meeting Schedule for 2019 announced for East Pembroke Fire District

posted by Billie Owens in news, Announcements, east pembroke, East Pembroke Fire District, public notice.

Public Notice

This is the East Pembroke Fire District -- Fire Commissioner Board Meeting Schedule for 2019; all meetings will take place at the fire hall, located at 8655 Barrett Drive in East Pembroke, at 7 p.m. Tuesdays on the following dates:                                                                                                            

  • Jan. 8                                              
  • Feb. 12                        
  • March 12
  • April  9
  • May 14
  • June 11
  • July 9
  • Aug. 13
  • Sept. 10
  • Oct. 08
  • Nov. 12
  • Dec. 11
  • Dec. 26                             

William R. Joyce, Secretary

East Pembroke Fire District

