January 3, 2019 - 2:49pm
Fire Commissioner Board Meeting Schedule for 2019 announced for East Pembroke Fire District
posted by Billie Owens in news, Announcements, east pembroke, East Pembroke Fire District, public notice.
Public Notice
This is the East Pembroke Fire District -- Fire Commissioner Board Meeting Schedule for 2019; all meetings will take place at the fire hall, located at 8655 Barrett Drive in East Pembroke, at 7 p.m. Tuesdays on the following dates:
- Jan. 8
- Feb. 12
- March 12
- April 9
- May 14
- June 11
- July 9
- Aug. 13
- Sept. 10
- Oct. 08
- Nov. 12
- Dec. 11
- Dec. 26
William R. Joyce, Secretary
East Pembroke Fire District
