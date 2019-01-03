Fire Commissioner Board Meeting Schedule for 2019 announced for East Pembroke Fire District

Public Notice

This is the East Pembroke Fire District -- Fire Commissioner Board Meeting Schedule for 2019; all meetings will take place at the fire hall, located at 8655 Barrett Drive in East Pembroke, at 7 p.m. Tuesdays on the following dates:

Jan. 8

Feb. 12

March 12

April 9

May 14

June 11

July 9

Aug. 13

Sept. 10

Oct. 08

Nov. 12

Dec. 11

Dec. 26

William R. Joyce, Secretary

East Pembroke Fire District