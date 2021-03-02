Food Truck Rally at Pembroke High this Friday to celebrate 10th year of Shooting For A Cure to fight breast cancer

Pembroke High School's Lady Dragons Varsity and Junior Varsity Basketball teams will host a Food Truck Rally this Friday as part of their 10th anniversary celebrating their participation in Shooting For A Cure.

A portion of sales will be donated to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to help fight breast cancer.

All are welcome to enjoy some delicious food and enter for a chance to win some amazing prizes.

The event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. at Pembroke High School, located at 8750 Alleghany Road in Pembroke.

Here's a partial list of participating trucks: