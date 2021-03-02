March 2, 2021 - 12:57pm
Food Truck Rally at Pembroke High this Friday to celebrate 10th year of Shooting For A Cure to fight breast cancer
posted by Billie Owens in news, pembroke high school, Lady Dragons, Shooting for a Cure, Food Truck Rally.
Pembroke High School's Lady Dragons Varsity and Junior Varsity Basketball teams will host a Food Truck Rally this Friday as part of their 10th anniversary celebrating their participation in Shooting For A Cure.
A portion of sales will be donated to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to help fight breast cancer.
All are welcome to enjoy some delicious food and enter for a chance to win some amazing prizes.
The event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. at Pembroke High School, located at 8750 Alleghany Road in Pembroke.
Here's a partial list of participating trucks:
- The Cheesy Chick
- Buffalo's Best Grill & Catering
- Babz BBQ
- Center Street Smokehouse
- Pub Coffee Hub
