March 2, 2021 - 12:57pm

Food Truck Rally at Pembroke High this Friday to celebrate 10th year of Shooting For A Cure to fight breast cancer

Pembroke High School's Lady Dragons Varsity and Junior Varsity Basketball teams

Pembroke High School's Lady Dragons Varsity and Junior Varsity Basketball teams will host a Food Truck Rally this Friday as part of their 10th anniversary celebrating their participation in Shooting For A Cure.

A portion of sales will be donated to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to help fight breast cancer.

All are welcome to enjoy some delicious food and enter for a chance to win some amazing prizes.

The event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. at Pembroke High School, located at 8750 Alleghany Road in Pembroke.

Here's a partial list of participating trucks:

  • The Cheesy Chick
  • Buffalo's Best Grill & Catering
  • Babz BBQ
  • Center Street Smokehouse
  • Pub Coffee Hub

