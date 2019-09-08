September 8, 2019 - 1:45pm
Football tailgate party bonanza Sept. 22 at Red Osier benefitting vets
posted by Billie Owens in Stafford, veterans, news, tailgate party, football, AWF, Red Osier Landmark Restaurant.
Check out the great big football tailgate party Sunday, Sept. 22, hosted by the American Warrior Federation and The Original Red Osier Landmark Restaurant in Stafford.
Wear your favorite team's apparel and join the all-American fun in the restaurant's parking lot, 6492 E. Main St. (Route 5), Stafford.
Event starts at noon and goes until it stops! Rain or shine!
Here's what will be offered:
- All you-can-eat smoked buffet for $25, featuring smoked chicken wings, smoked BBQ ribs, smoked pulled pork, plus prime rib chili, cajun corn, salt potatoes and mac salad;
- Live football games on up to three large-screen TVs;
- Live acoustic music by local musicians;
- VA Vet Center services (veteran benefits);
- Smoke and donate cigars to Cigars for Warriors;
- Beer tasting with Dublin Corners Farm Brewery;
- Bourbon tasting;
- Wine tasting;
- Two 42-inch television raffles, with half the proceeds going to WNYHeroes.org and Mission 22 in association with The Firing Pin LLC in Bergen;
- Beer Garden;
- Classic Raiders vs. Bills games playing all day;
- Raiders and Bills merchandise.