Former BCSD superintendent Chris Dailey honored with Apple Award

Submitted photo and press release:

The BCSD Foundation lnc.'s Board of Directors is pleased to announce Chris Dailey as a recent recipient of the BCSD Foundation Apple Award. He was nominated by Stephen Ognibene in June.

Ognibene nominated Dailey and presented him with a Foundation Apple for many reasons. First he would like to "thank Mr. Dailey for his 11 years contributing to much success in our school district." He is a leader to his staff, students, and parents who have connected with him. He has fulfilled his motto "Take Care of BCSD" in so many ways.

Dailey has been engaged in every way with our students and family members. He attended many sporting, events, Mr. Batavia, music concerts, and his worked helped achieve the number one workplace for our district. He was a Blue Zoo participant and a Blue Devil at heart. Our community is truly thankful for the years of commitment to BCSD.

About the BCSD Foundation Apple award

It is given by a member of the school and/or local community to a Batavia City School District employee or volunteer. In the opinion of those giving the honor of this distinction, the awardee has gone above and beyond in their role and is being recognized by one or more people for these accomplishments.

Local artist, Mark Jensen, will be making each individual resin apple -- none will be exactly the same. If you are interested in giving a Foundation Apple award, please submit your nomination form and $75 (payable to the BCSD Foundation Inc., 260 State St., Batavia NY 14020, att: Allison Chua). Nomination forms may be found on our webpage (at www.bataviacsd.org under Quick Links).

Community members with questions are asked to email us at [email protected]

Photo: Nominator Stephen Ognibene and awardee -- former BCSD Superintendent Chris Dailey, now superintendent of Gates Chili Central School District in Monroe County.