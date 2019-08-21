Former BHS basketball star sentenced to five years in prison

TeeSean Ayala, 20, of Batavia, was sentenced this morning in Genesee County Court to five years in prison and five years post-release supervision.​ Ayala will also pay $9,987.98 in restitution to his victims.

Orders of Protection were issued for the families affected and Ayala is not allowed to possess any guns.​

In May, Ayala pled guilty to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree, a plea which satisfies seven other residential burglary charges, one dating back to 2015.​

The weapons charge is a class C violent felony; Ayala faced three to 15 years in prison.​

Ayala's attorney, Richard Shaw, told the court that Ayala has been bounced around between his mom and dad and has had a tough upbringing. He has an older brother in prison and has a drug issue now after taking a year off after graduating from high school.

He once had a basketball scholarship to the University of Buffalo.​

"He wants to be a positive role model, he made poor decisions based on his older brother. He has no prior convictions," says Shaw.​

Before sentencing, Ayala thanked Judge Charles Zambito for the chance to see his baby being born and then apologized to the families that were affected in the burglaries.​

"I'm sorry and I apologize to the families I have hurt, I take responsibilty for my actions," Ayala said.​ "I know this looks bad, but I'm not a bad kid and I apologize for going through all this.

"Being in jail the last nine months, it has been hard for me, I just want to be with my son. Whatever you give me, you are not going to be dissappointed, I want to be a good member of the community."​

On Nov. 15, Ayala turned into a driveway on Washington Avenue, which coincidentally was the County Manager's residence, and according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, a .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol was thrown from the vehicle.

Ayala was in possession of a stolen handgun that had a defaced serial number in the vehicle during the traffic stop. His 14-year-old brother was in the vehicle at the time.​

He was later charged in a series of burglaries that occurred in the towns of Batavia and Stafford last fall.

After reading the victim's statements they expressed concern, Zambito told Ayala that "they expressed concern for their sense of security, but the worst part is, it was you and they trusted you."​

"You had plenty of opportunities," Zambito reminded the young man. "You were placed on probation, people and schools have tried to help you, you had a great opportunity going to UB and playing basketball and getting an education, that didn't happen and I don't know why."

In an Aug. 1st court appearance, the judge allowed Ayala to go home to be around for the birth of his child in exchange for cooperating with prosecutors.

Ayala has been an inmate at the Genesee County Jail since his arrest last November.

After sentencing, Ayala kissed his fiancée and their newly born baby goodbye. After hugging his mom, he was taken into custody by court deputies.

Judge Zambito wished him luck as he exited the courtroom.​