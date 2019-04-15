Former GC Jail correctional officer accused of stealing inmate's meds

From the Genesee County Sheriff's Office:

On April 15, former Genesee County Correctional Officer Justin M. Gugel was arrested on two charges: petit larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

It is alleged that on Jan. 19 while employed at the GC Jail, Gugel stole a controlled substance from medication which had been prescribed and alloted for an inmate.

An investigation was opened after pills were reported missing following a routine medication count in the jail.

Gugel was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court at 1 p.m. on May 7. The case was investigated by GC Sheriff's Investigator Joseph Loftus.