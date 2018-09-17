Local Matters

September 17, 2018 - 2:42pm

Found: black cat in Batavia, 'has a very distinct collar'

posted by Billie Owens in animal rescue, missing pets, news, batavia.

The Batavia Police Department found a black cat being cared for by a concerned citizen Sunday morning and took it to the shelter.

The distinctly collared, yellow-green-eyed male had quite the trip yesterday.

According to police:

"This guy had one amazing adventure as he took a walk with a stranger and got to ride in the back of two different police cars. He has taken quite the liking to Officer (Jason) Ivison, but we are sure he is missing his owner! He has a very distinct collar. If anyone knows who owns him or you happen to be the one missing him, please contact the Genesee County Animal Shelter."

The shelter is located at 3841 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. Phone is 343-6410.

