FOUND! Keko the cat is back home

Keko the cat, looking nonplussed with a deadpan stare above, is back at her Williams Street home in the city. She had been missing since April 14.

"Thank you for posting," the owner says in an email this morning to The Batavian. "Wiith your help and the help of your readers, we were able to find Keko and bring her home safe."

Face it, we will never know where she went or what she did. It is a mystery.

Is it possible the pandemic holds a clue?

Some dogs, we have learned during the lockdown, think being at home with their best friends 24/7 is a wonderful thing. Most cats? "Leave already. And you're still here because?"