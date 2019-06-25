Four free movies to be shown this summer at dusk behind Gillam Grant Community Center, Bergen

Four free movies will be shown outdoors this summer behind the Gillam Grant Community Center in Bergen.

Bring a chair or blanket. Movies begin at dusk. Concessions will be available.

Here's the lineup:

July 12 -- Disney’s "Mary Poppins Returns," sponsored by Rochester Regional Health and GO ART!

July 18 -- "Instant Family"

July 26 -- "Fantastic Beasts – The Crimes of the Grindelwald"

Aug. 1 -- "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," sponsored by GO ART!

Dates may change due to weather. Movies scheduled are subject to availability.

Gillam Grant Community Center is located at 6966 W. Bergen Road. Phone is 494-1621.

Sponsored by GO ART! and Rochester Regional Health.