Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in Genesee County today

New Cases – As of 2 p.m.

Genesee County received four new positive cases of COVID-19. The new positive cases reside in Batavia and Elba. Three of the individuals are between the ages of 0-20 and one individual is in their 90s. The individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive. One of the new positive cases is a resident at the NYS Veterans Home. Three of the new positive cases are students at Elba Central School. The students have been placed on mandatory isolation at home. All close contacts are in the process of being notified by the Genesee County Health Department. If you were not notified you are not considered a close contact. One of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation. Thirty-seven new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.





Orleans County received three new positive cases of COVID-19. The new positive cases reside in Barre and Clarendon. Two of the individuals are in their 30s and one is in their 60s. The individuals were not on quarantine prior to testing positive. One of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.



Seventeen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.