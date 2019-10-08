Free guitar lessons offered at St. Mark's church in Le Roy starting Nov. 5

Press release:

What: Guitar Lessons with Pete Avery

Where: St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1 E. Main St., Le Roy

When: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m., starting Nov. 5th

Pete Avery, guitar teacher and certified choral director, is offering weekly guitar lessons for beginning to advanced players starting on Tuesday, Nov. 5th from 7-8:30 p.m.

These will be held each Tuesday at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1 E. Main St., Le Roy. Lessons are offered at no charge, but a recommended weekly donation of $10 will be accepted to benefit local charities. No instrument is required to start.

Avery has taught guitar in most musical styles to people of all ages for the past 30 years. He started his musical training at age 6 and has played and sung with several groups for the past 55 years.

He is a certified Barbershop Harmony Society chorus director and is St. Mark’s current choir director. He sees his guitar playing gift as a blessing and has never charged for the 200+ students he has taught over the years.