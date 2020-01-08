Free hot meal and information about local resources offered at Batavia Salvation Army Jan. 30

Press release:

Issues of housing instability, maintaining gainful employment, and obtaining needed healthcare are not limited to large metropolitan areas, they can occur to people living anywhere.

With this in mind, Batavia’s premier advocacy agency for people with disabilities, Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) plus the Homeless Alliance of WNY (HAWNY), working with other community organizations, will be available to those in need in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties as part of Project Connect on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Join us for a FREE hot meal, with access to local available resources to assist with housing, employment, healthcare, and other needs.

In Genesee County, they will cap off a rather full day by offering the hot meal and information from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Salvation Army, 529 E. Main St., Batavia.

Signing up for a session in advance is encouraged but NOT REQUIRED. For more information or to register, please contact: Amber Mesita at (585) 815-8501, ext. 417, or email her at [email protected]

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies that offers an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.