October 8, 2018 - 12:38pm

Fuel truck and two vehicles crash at Pearl Street Road and Wortendyke Road

posted by Billie Owens in east pembroke, batavia, news, accidents.

Two cars and a fuel truck collided at Pearl Street Road and Wortendyke Road. The fuel truck is leaking. East Pembroke Fire Department and Mercy medics #1 and #2 are responding.

UPDATE 12:40 p.m.: Injuries are reported. The tanker rolled over. Town of Batavia Fire Police are called to shut down Route 33 east of Wortendyke; Corfu Fire Police are to close 33 west of Wortendyke.

UPDATE 12:44 p.m.: The county's Hazmat Team is called to stand by at county facilities.

UPDATE 12:49 p.m.: Alexander Fire Department is asked to shut down northbound Wortendyke Road at Rose Road.

UPDATE 1:15 p.m.: Preliminary indications are that a gray vehicle and a white van were involved in an accident on Pearl Street Road west of Wortendyke and the driver of a semi-truck hauling gasoline tried to avoid the accident by swerving. The tanker overturned. It is leaking its own fuel, but not the cargo of gasoline. One person was transported to UMMC with non-life-threatening injuries; two others were sign-offs.

