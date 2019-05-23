Full-time city court judge candidate Rogers gets two new endorsements

Press release:

Stressing his superior skills and experience, current Genesee Justice coordinator Catherine Uhly and her predecessor Ed Minardo have added their names to the impressive and growing list of officials who have endorsed part-time City Court Judge Durin Rogers in his effort to become Batavia’s next full-time Judge.

Genesee Justice is the arm of Genesee County government that works with our local courts, police and others, providing programs serving victims as well as defendants in criminal cases throughout the County.

“Judge Rogers is a fair, balanced and unbiased judge with high ethical standards” Uhly said. "He has a proven track record of holding offenders accountable through the use of alternative-to-incarceration programs as Community Service or our Release Under Supervision (RUS) pretrial release program…while also displaying sound judgment if a defendant’s risk assessments are too high to warrant release from custody.”

Commenting on Judge Rogers’ work helping to establish the Genesee County Youth Court, Minardo said, “Judge Rogers has been a strong advocate for youth participation in the legal system.” Minardo noted Rogers’ focus on defendant accountability when he said “Judge Rogers sought accountability by including expectations that individuals address their personal shortcomings to avert continued harmful behavior.”

As to Rogers’ unique experience working with families in distress, Minardo stated “Judge Rogers’ 20-plus years as a juvenile prosecutor…has provided him with a unique perspective on the impact that child abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence has on individuals and families…He will be an excellent judicial steward if elected."

