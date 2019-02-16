Fundraiser for cancer patient Joe Trigilio at Batavia Downs is March 24

There will be a fundraiser to help cancer patient Joe Trigilio at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 24.

Joe was recently diagnosed with brain cancer and is currently undergoing treatment at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo.

During this time, his medical expenses have grown exponentially and he could use the community's help.

Please come out and support Joe and the Trigilio Family during this very challenging time in their lives.

Each attendee's $30 donation at this benefit will include: food, draft beer, live music, and $20 in Free Play at the casino.

There will also be a Chinese auction, silent auction and 50/50 raffle.

To donate or for more information, contact: Angela at (585) 343-1129; or Mary Ellen at (716) 512-5242; or Tammy at (585) 813-4455; or Fred at (585) 356-2448.