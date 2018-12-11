Local Matters

December 11, 2018 - 4:25pm

FYI: Bingo at the Elba Fire Department is canceled tonight

posted by Billie Owens in elba, news, Bingo.

Readers Kevin and Sue Dart asked us to let everyone know that Bingo is canceled tonight at the Elba Fire Department. So now you know.

