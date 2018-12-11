December 11, 2018 - 4:25pm
FYI: Bingo at the Elba Fire Department is canceled tonight
Readers Kevin and Sue Dart asked us to let everyone know that Bingo is canceled tonight at the Elba Fire Department. So now you know.
