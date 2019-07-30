Garden Talk at Cornell extension resumes on Thursday

Press release:

Garden Talk is back from its July break! Join us on the first Thursday of the month starting this Thursday, Aug. 1.

All Garden Talk programs run from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Bring your lunch to the Cornell Cooperative Extension office (420 E. Main St., Batavia) and join us. This free series is open to the public. Registration is not required.

Our lineup for the remainder of the year is as follows:

Aug. 1 -- “Sensory Gardens” – Come learn about the benefits and how to create a garden for the five senses. The talk will include how they can be used as a healing therapy for people as well as encourage natural learning experiences for children. The sensory garden invites everyone to enjoy the garden and stimulate their senses.

Sept. 5 – “Growing Garlic” -- “There are many miracles in the world to be celebrated and, for me, garlic is the most deserving” -- Leo Buscaglia. Let’s celebrate Buscaglia’s appreciation of this most essential plant! Join us for a talk on all things garlic -- its history, uses, horticultural varieties and cultivation.

Oct. 3 – “Autumn Décor Demonstration” -- Join us as Master Gardener Jane Grehlinger shows us how to create a fall masterpiece from the garden.

Nov. 7 – “Gardens of England” -- Master Gardener Pam Ketchum will present brief reflections from a 13-day tour of English gardens. Highlights will include the Chelsea Flower Show, Great Dixter, Sissinghurst and Hidcote. Ketchum will share some history of the original owners, and talk about structure, garden rooms, patterning, pathways, and of course – color.

Future topics and other Master Gardener events will be posted on the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County website at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/.