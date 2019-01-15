GC and city youth boards call for recognition nominations, deadline is Feb. 15

Press release:

The Genesee County & City of Batavia Youth Boards are looking for nominations for their annual Youth Recognition Banquet. There are three awards presented at the Youth Recognition Banquet:

Youth Recognition Award — This award recognizes young people who have performed exceptional service to the community and/or have assumed extraordinary roles in their families. Typically, the best candidates for this award are high school students, but we also know there are 12-, 13-, and 14-year-olds who exemplify distinctive qualities of service. Several youth will be recognized; however the Youth Boards reserve the right to limit the number of recipients.

Adult Volunteer — This award recognizes an adult who provides service as a volunteer to youth in Genesee County.

Adult Youth Worker — This award recognizes a youth service professional whose work surpasses normal expectations.

Recipients will be honored at the Youth Recognition Banquet on March 28. Nominations are due by Friday, Feb. 15th.

For more information or to receive nomination forms, please call the Genesee County Youth Bureau at 344-3960 or [email protected]. The forms are also on the Youth Bureau page of the Genesee County website, www.co.genesee.ny.us.