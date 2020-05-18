GC Board of Elections: Important upcoming deadlines for voters to know

From the Genesee County Board of Elections:

Registration deadline for the Presidential Primary and Primary Election -- May 29 is the last day to postmark an application to register to vote.

With County Building One closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you may also use the DMV drop box located on Court Street in the City of Batavia.

Voter registration forms can be found on our website.

Mail registration forms must be received at Board of Elections by June 3.

Registration deadline for the NY-27 Special Election – May 29 is the last day to postmark a registration form.

June 3 is the last day for the Board of Elections to receive a mail registration form.

June 13 is the last day to register in person at the Board of Elections.

Absentee for the NY-27 Congressional Special Election, Presidential Primary Election and Primary Election – June 16 is the last day to postmark, email or fax application or letter request for a ballot.

June 22 is the last day to apply in person for a ballot.

June 22 is the last day to postmark the ballot and it must be received by Board of Elections no later than June 30.

June 23 is the last day to deliver a ballot in person to the County Board of Elections by 9 p.m.

Last day to submit a change of address to the County Board of Elections is June 3.