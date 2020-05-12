GC Board of Elections: Quick guide about absentee voting and voting in person June 23

From the GC Board of Elections:

As voters are receiving their absentee applications in the mail for the June 23rd Primary and Special Election, there may be some confusion.

Here is a quick guide to help voters make a decision about voting absentee and how to fill out the application or voting in person.

If you wish to vote absentee, fill out the form you received in the mail by checking "temporary illness or physical disability" in box 1 and checking "Primary Election only" and "Special Election only" in box 2. Fill out the rest of the application and mail it back in the self addressed, prepaid envelope. Your ballot or ballots will be mailed to you after your application has been received and processed.

The absentee application is only good for the June 23rd Primary and Special Election. It does not cover the General Election in November.

The polls will be open for early voting at County Building 2 (3837 W. Main Street Road, Batavia) with the following days and hours:

Sat. -- June 13 / 12 - 5 p.m. Sun. -- June 14 / 12 - 5 p.m. Mon. -- June 15 / 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tues. -- June 16 / 12 - 8 p.m. Wed. -- June 17 / 12 - 8 p.m. Thurs. -- June 18 / 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Fri. -- June 19 / 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sat. -- June 20 / 12 - 5 p.m. Sun. -- June 21 / 12 - 5 p.m. The polls will be open on June 23rd for Election Day voting. There may be some minor changes to some polling locations. The voters affected by any changes will be notified and changes will be shared on media and social media.

The Board of Elections is planning to provide safety procedures at all in person polling locations.