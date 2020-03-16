GC Board of Elections vows to communicate any changes affecting voters and elections ASAP amid pandemic

From Genesee County Board of Elections

Lorie Longhany and Dick Siebert

We realize there is great uncertainty concerning COVID-19 and how the spread of the coronavirus, the National Emergency and new State directives may affect the April 28th Special Election for Congress, the Presidential Primary and the nine days of Early Voting.

We at the Genesee County Board of Elections will communicate any changes so voters will be aware as soon as we are informed by the State Board of Elections. Understand that this situation is fluid and so are the changes that may precipitate as the days go on.