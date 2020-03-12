GC Chamber links to national law firm with comprehensive FAQs for employers regarding COVID-19

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce has just put out a comprehensive FAQs for employers from the national law firm of Fisher Phillips regarding COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

According to the law firm, which has 36 offices in major U.S. cities, it has assembled a cross-disciplinary task force of attorneys across the country to address the many employment-related issues facing employers in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus – especially now that the World Health Organization has declared the outbreak as a pandemic .

The COVID-19 Task Force has created a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document, which has been completely updated as of today, March 12, to address the many additional workplace law rights and responsibilities given the pandemic designation.

Here's the link.