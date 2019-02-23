GC Conservative Party announces endorsements for 2019 election

Press release:

Today, Feb. 23, at its County Committee meeting, the Genesee County Conservative Party announced the following endorsements for office in the November 2019 elections.

Batavia City Court

Judge Durin Rogers for Batavia City Court Judge The committee had also interviewed Benjamin Bonarigo for City Court Judge. And while he and Durin Rogers both have an excellent record, we decided that Judge Rogers had more experience as a judge already. Except for Judge Rogers, all our endorsements are for incumbents who have had our support in the past.

Genesee County County Legislature

Gordon Dibble, District 3 (Pembroke and Darien)

Andrew Young, District 4 (Town of Batavia and Stafford)

Rochelle Stein, District 5 (LeRoy)

Gregg Torrey, District 6 (Alexander, Bethany and Pavilion)

John Deleo, District 7 (City of Batavia wards 1 & 6)

Marianne Clattenburg, District 8 (City of Batavia wards 2 & 3)

Gary Maha, District 9 (City of Batavia wards 4 & 5)

City of Batavia Council

Paul Viele, City Ward 1

Al McGinnis, City Ward 4

Kathy Briggs, City Ward 5

The Committee to Elect Judge Rogers is proud to announce that Judge Durin Rogers, Batavia City Court judge, has received the endorsement of the Genesee County Conservative Party for the full-time Batavia City Court position up for election in the fall.

Following the Conservative Party Committee meeting and candidate interviews, the Genesee County Conservative Vice Chairman John Roach said, “We found Judge Rogers to be exceptionally well qualified and he is already a sitting judge—he received the Committee’s unanimous endorsement and we look forward to seeing Judge Rogers on the bench. We encourage all conservative voters to support Judge Rogers throughout the entire process.”

After receiving news of the endorsement, Judge Rogers said, “I am honored to have received the Genesee County Conservative Party’s endorsement for Batavia City Court Judge and I am very thankful for their support. I will continue to work hard for the residents of the City of Batavia.

"As a judge, my commitment is to fairly and impartially apply the law to all of the people of Batavia. Over the coming months, I look forward to talking to the people of Batavia and getting to know them better."

Judge Rogers’ is now officially endorsed by City of Batavia Republican Committee and the Genesee County Conservative Party. This April will mark Judge Rogers entering his fifth year on the Batavia City Court bench.