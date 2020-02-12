February 12, 2020 - 5:26pm
GC Democratic Committee endorses nine people to represent local voters in 2020 elections
posted by Billie Owens in GC democratic committee, news, 2020 elections.
Press release:
The Genesee County Democratic Committee is proud to announce the following endorsements made during their meeting on Feb. 11th:
- Nate McMurray for Congress in NY27
- Kim Smith for NYS Senate District 61
- David Krzemien for Genesee County Sheriff
- Sammy DiSalvo for City Council at Large
- Terry Thompson for Alabama Town Board
- Vicki Almquist for Village of Bergen Trustee
- Greg Rogers for Village of Le Roy Mayor
- Ray Yacuzzo for Village of Le Roy Trustee
- Jim Bonaquisti for Village of Le Roy Trustee
Congratulations to all of our fantastic 2020 Democratic candidates!
Of the endorsements, Committee Chair Michael Plitt said, "Democrats in Genesee County are expressing more enthusiasm and engagement that we have seen in a long time. Our party is excited to get to work for our dedicated and qualified candidates."