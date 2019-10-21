GC Democrats invite public to meet local candidates Saturday, celebrate first day of early voting

Press release:

The Genesee County Democratic Committee invites the community to celebrate early voting and meet their local candidates.

On Saturday, Oct. 26th, the Genesee County Democratic Committee invites the community to celebrate early voting and meet their local candidates. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the War of 1812 Bicentennial Peace Garden. It is located at 117-123 W. Main St. in Batavia.

“For the first time in history, voters in New York State have the opportunity to vote early, and it’s a really big deal,” said City of Batavia Democratic Chair, Erica Donnell. “Voting rights activists have been fighting for this for a very long time and now that we have a Democratic majority in Albany, we finally got the job done.

"The first day of early voting is October 26th so we felt that would be a great day for our candidates to get together with voters and celebrate this accomplishment.”

For more information about early voting visit geneseedemocrats.net.

Voters will also have the opportunity to meet some of the endorsed Democratic candidates running for office this year.

Chair of the Genesee County Democrats and Darien Town Board Member Michael Plitt says, “National politics seem to suck all of the oxygen out of the room these days, but if you really want to participate in democracy, the local level is the place to do it.

"When I knock on doors I like talking to voters about the things in their community that matters to them and where their vote can really make a difference.”

Participating candidates include City Court Judge candidate Benjamin Bonarigo, Ward 3 City Council candidate Nick Russo, Ward 5 City Council candidate Sammy DiSalvo, Darien Town Board Member Plitt, and others. Light refreshments will be provided.