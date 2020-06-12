GC DMV reopens by appointment only for permits June 17, other limited transactions June 22

Press release:

Genesee County Clerk Michael T. Cianfrini announces that the Genesee County DMV will resume in-person learner’s permits and CDL permits on June 17th by appointment only.

Commencing on June 22nd certain additional transactions listed below will be processed in-office by appointment only.

Please be advised that in-office appointments will be reserved for Genesee County residents only until further notice. Proof of Genesee County residency will be requested prior to entering the DMV.

Accepted license transactions to be conducted in-office include:

• Standard, REAL ID and Enhanced License renewals and transfers from out of state

• First time applications to upgrade to REAL ID or Enhanced licenses or non-driver ID cards

• First time applications for non-driver Identification Cards

• Applications for Passenger, motorcycle or CDL permits

• Conditional or Restricted Licenses

• Vehicle registration reciprocity from another state

Appointments may be made starting on Monday, June 15th by calling (585) 344-2550 and follow the prompts between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Any transaction that can be done via drop box or mail will not be processed in-office, and we encourage everyone to continue to utilize those drop box services whenever possible.

Drop boxes are located on Court Street outside of the DMV in Batavia, as well as near the Town Office in the Village of Le Roy.

Acceptable transactions for the drop boxes are license plate surrenders, new registrations and registration renewals, title replacements and driver’s license renewals with an eye test.

For information on vehicle registrations, please visit https://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/dmv/drop­_box_instructions.php

The following guidelines apply for access to the County Office Building:

All visitors must enter the building via the door on the West side of County Building #1, between the County Building and the Old Courthouse;

All visitors must exit the building out of the Court Street door on the East side of the building;

All visitors must check-in at the Information Desk upon entering the DMV;

Visitors are required to wear a face covering in order to enter the building and continue to wear it within the building unless directed otherwise by staff. Visitors who will not wear a face covering may be refused service and asked to make an appointment for a later date;

Visitors and staff are to maintain six feet of social distance when appropriate, and are to obey the floor markings when waiting in line;

Proof of Genesee County residency will be required prior to entering the DMV.

*As the situation and state mandates relating to the COVID-19 crisis are ever changing, please understand that it may become necessary to modify or change any guideline or procedure in the office.

For more information, please click here.