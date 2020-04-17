GC Emergency Management: Use cloth face coverings to slow the deadly spread of coronavirus

Press release:

In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, all New Yorkers are required to wear a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. In addition, Executive Order 202.6, requiring essential businesses to issue face masks or protective covering to all employees who interact with the public.

Both of these directives were announced earlier this week by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Wearing a simple cloth face covering helps to slow the spread of the virus as it helps people who may have the virus and not know it from transmitting it to others. Face coverings can be commercially made or be fashioned from household items and made at home at low cost. The Center for Disease Control has provided a guide on making cloth masks.

Genesee County, The United Way and Chamber of Commerce are compiling face mask resources for businesses and the public. The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce has provided resources for businesses looking to make or purchase face masks.

Local Mask Manufacturers

American Classic Outfitters – Jan Newville (585-302-4223) [email protected]

Empire Emergency Equipment – Eric Dahlgren (716-225-0890) Ricocet Masks -- $4; minimum 100



Easton Office Supply – Tim Garlock (585-300-9861)

Level One Protective Masks - $50/box of 50; $1,700 for 2,000

Local Residents Making Masks for People in the Community

DONATIONS OF HOMEMADE FACE COVERINGS/MASKS

Nonprofits throughout the region are working to keep their staff and clients safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic and they need our help. Based on the recommendation from the CDC for all people to wear face coverings/masks in public spaces, there is an increased demand for homemade face coverings/masks.

If you are able to sew or make additional homemade face coverings/masks to donate, visit the United Way Website for more details. https://www.uwrochester.org/COVID-19-Response/Masks

Remember the best way to stay safe and stop the spread of the coronavirus is to stay home, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. When it is essential for you to go out remember to shop solo, wear a facial covering, maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others and continue to practice frequent hand washing.

Be prepared -- not scared! We are in this together!