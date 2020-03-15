GC Fire Training Center offers training programs this spring for first responders, and one for the public

Press release:

Described by some as one of the “hidden gems” of Genesee County, the Genesee County Fire Training Center will be the venue for several up-coming training programs designed for first responders.

The state-of-the-art facility is located at 7690 State Street Road in Batavia.

The Genesee County Office of Emergency Management staff member and training technician Gary Patnode, in conjunction with NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control, work together to offer programs that will enable firefighters the opportunity to develop, refresh and expand on their skills.

Through participation in training programs, students are presented the knowledge and skills to become confident, effective and efficient first responders ensuring their safety and the community they serve.

To register, contact the Genesee County Fire Training Center at 585-344-0078 or [email protected]. Visit your local fire department to find out about volunteer opportunities.

The training programs listed below are scheduled to be held at the Genesee County Fire Training Center this spring.

Course Description / Dates / Times / Designed for; Prerequisite(s):