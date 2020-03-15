GC Fire Training Center offers training programs this spring for first responders, and one for the public
Press release:
Described by some as one of the “hidden gems” of Genesee County, the Genesee County Fire Training Center will be the venue for several up-coming training programs designed for first responders.
The state-of-the-art facility is located at 7690 State Street Road in Batavia.
The Genesee County Office of Emergency Management staff member and training technician Gary Patnode, in conjunction with NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control, work together to offer programs that will enable firefighters the opportunity to develop, refresh and expand on their skills.
Through participation in training programs, students are presented the knowledge and skills to become confident, effective and efficient first responders ensuring their safety and the community they serve.
To register, contact the Genesee County Fire Training Center at 585-344-0078 or [email protected]. Visit your local fire department to find out about volunteer opportunities.
The training programs listed below are scheduled to be held at the Genesee County Fire Training Center this spring.
Course Description / Dates / Times / Designed for; Prerequisite(s):
- Fire Officers Workshop -- March 16 -- 6 - 10 p.m. / All Department Officers
- HazMat First Responder Ops – Annual Refresher* -- March 30 -- 6 - 10 p.m. / Prerequisites Required
- SKYWARN Training (National Weather Service) -- March 30 -- 7 - 9 p.m. / Open to the Public
- Emergency Vehicle Driver Training -- April 18 & 19 -- Visit GCOEM website for times / Emergency Vehicle Operator
- Firefighter II -- Begins April 1 -- Visit GCOEM website for times / Prerequisites Required
- Basic Incident Command System for Initial Response (I-200) -- April 22-23 -- 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. / IS-11C
- ICS for Major and/or Complex Incidents (I-400) -- March 12-13 -- 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. / ICS-300
- Principles Instruction -- Begins April 14 -- Visit GCOEM website for times / Fire Service TrainingOfficers & Company Officers
- Rope Rescue – Technician Level II -- April 25 & 26, and May 2 & 3 -- 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. / Rope Rescue – Tech Level I
- Fire Investigation for the Line Officer -- May 12 & 14 -- 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. / Fire Officers, Members in Charge, or Aspiring to Be
- Group Home & Disability Awareness for the Fire Service -- May 11 -- 7 - 10 p.m. / Fire Service Personnel, Code Enforcement Officials, EMTs