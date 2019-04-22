GC Highway Superintendent Tim Hens named president of National Association of County Engineers

Press release:

Genesee County Highway Superintendent Timothy Hens was installed as president of the National Association of County Engineers (NACE) at their recent annual meeting and technical conference In Wichita, Kan. His term will run through April of 2020.

NACE is a nonprofit, nonpartisan professional association in its 63rd year, representing more than 2,400 county road officials and related professionals in the United States and Canada.

In the U.S., local roads account for about 75 percent of highways and roads, or 2.93 million miles. Counties manage 1.74 million miles of those roads. Counties also own 231,000 bridges and operate one-third of the nation’s transit systems.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve the nation’s county road professionals this year,” Hens said. “With infrastructure a national priority, I look forward to engaging with policymakers and stakeholders to ensure county road infrastructure receives the attention needed to provide our nation with a safe, reliable transportation network to compete in today’s global economy.”

Included, as part of the installation of officers, was a celebration of Genesee County’s longtime Principal Financial Clerk Laura Mullen who works for Hens. Mullen also worked for former Highway Superintendent Robert Carrier who also served as NACE President from 1964 to 1965. Mullen has been an employee with Genesee County since 1957.

Hens, a 1993 graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, has served as Genesee County Highway Superintendent since 1998. As superintendent he functions as the county engineer and oversees the operation and maintenance of all county-owned infrastructure and equipment, including roads, bridges, parks, facilities, airport and water system.