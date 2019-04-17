GC Interagency Council has two $1,000 scholarships to offer, deadline to apply is May 1

Press release:

The Genesee County Interagency Council is pleased to announce that we will be offering two $1,000 scholarships.

The first scholarship will be for a high school senior living in and attending high school in Genesee County, in good academic standing, and majoring in Human Services, Social Work, Sociology or Psychology (at any college).

The second scholarship will be for a student currently attending Genesee Community College, in good academic standing and majoring in Human Services, Sociology or Psychology.

Because the goal of this scholarship is to support those students who have a strong drive to contribute to the field of Human Services, special consideration will be given to those students who have already demonstrated a commitment to the field through their employment, volunteer, academic, or extracurricular pursuits.

The deadline for applications is Wednesday, May 1. The awardee will be notified by June 1 and presented at our June 19th picnic meeting.

Our last year’s scholarship recipient was from Batavia High School and prior to that, Byron-Bergen!

If you have any questions, or to obtain an application, please contact your area high school guidance counselor or contact Amy Swanson at [email protected]