GC Legislature and Sheriff's Office laud vital role of public safety telecommunicators

Photo of our local Emergency Services dispatchers (from left): Senior Dispatcher John Spencer, Dispatcher Fleur Remington, Dispatcher Samantha Conibear, Dispatcher Kelly Smith, Dispatcher Andrew Merkel. Submitted photo and press release:

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office recognizes and commends the County’s 9-1-1 dispatchers for their dedication, professionalism and commitment to public service.

In 1991, a formal Congressional resolution acknowledged the vital role that telecommunicators play in emergency situations by proclaiming the second week in April as a week of annual recognition in their honor.

National Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week is a time to thank these men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving the public.

The 9-1-1 dispatchers are there 24/7, 365 days a year for first responders and the public in time of need. Many people do not think about these seemingly nameless, faceless individuals until they experience actual emergencies themselves. In many instances, 9-1-1 Dispatchers make the difference between life and death.

Over 88,709 events were dispatched in 2018, a daily average of 243, and more than 116,792 telephone calls were handled last year which is an average of 320 calls per day.

The Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center (Public Safety Answering Point-PSAP) is comprised of 25 men and women who dispatch to five local police agencies/New York State Police; 19 fire departments/Emergency Management Service; three ambulance services; as well as 41 other local, county, regional, state, and federal agencies.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office recognizes these public safety professionals who have worked so hard during this past year. Everyday citizens depend on the skill, expertise and commitment of the 9-1-1 dispatchers.

They are the first to take that phone call; the first to provide basic life support in a medical emergency; and also the first to dispatch needed fire, police or EMS responders for the call.

They are to be recognized and commended.