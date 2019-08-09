GC Libertarian Party announces candidates for November election

Submitted photo and press release:

The Genesee County Libertarian Committee met on Tuesday, Aug. 6th to nominate candidates for local office.

Committee Chairman Mark Potwora announced the following Libertarian nominees, who will be on the ballot for the November election.

Genesee County Legislature District 8: Colin McAllister

Batavia City Council Ward 3: Deborah Kerr-Rosenbeck

Bethany Town Board: Josiah Berkemeier

McAllister is focused on providing the best possible tax rates for all residents and businesses rather than have the county Economic Development Agency continue to pick economic winners and losers.

Kerr-Rosenbeck will make it her focus to visit every resident in her ward and listen to their individual thoughts and concerns. She plans to be an independent voice for ward residents.

Berkemeier is a lifelong resident of Bethany and is passionate about helping make his community a better place to live.

The Libertarian Party of New York earned ballot access as a result of gubernatorial candidate Larry Sharpe’s performance in the November 2018 election. Since that election the Libertarian Party has seen unprecedented growth in NYS both in party enrollment and the development of more than 20 county committees.