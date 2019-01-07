GC Master Gardeners' fifth season of Garden Talk begins Feb. 7

Press release:

2019 marks the fifth year of Garden Talk programs with the Genesee County Master Gardeners. This year we will make a slight change and hold the programs on the first Thursday of the month starting on Feb. 7.

All Garden Talk programs run from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Bring your lunch to the Cornell Cooperative Extension office (420 E. Main St., Batavia) and join us. This free series is open to the public. Registration is not required.

Feb. 7 -- “Seed Starting Basics.” Starting your own seeds is a great way to get a jump on the growing season. It also gives you access to hundreds of specialty varieties that you won’t find at your local nursery. We will demystify seed starting at home with easy to follow instructions and insightful tips for both novice and experienced gardeners.

March 7 – “Gardens of New Zealand.” Gardening is rated as one of New Zealanders’ favorite pastimes. Explore the beauty of New Zealand via a photo tour of some stunning gardens. If you have the winter blahs this will help dispel them!

April 4 – “Composting 101.” Keep your new year’s resolution and start composting this year! There are many different ways to make a compost pile and we’ll explore some of the ways you can make your own black gold for your garden.

May 2 – “Hell Strip Plantings.” The hell strip, the area between the street and the sidewalk, is a challenge to many gardeners. Most are sparse and weed-ridden zones plagued by road salt in the winter and dry, baked soil in the summer. Learn how to avoid the typical pitfalls with hell strips so you can transform yours into a lush and welcoming garden.

Future topics and other Master Gardener events will be posted on the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County website at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/