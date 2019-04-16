GC Master Gardeners host annual Spring Garden Gala on May 18 -- rain or shine

Press release:

Rain or shine, the Genesee County Master Gardeners will be hosting their annual Spring Garden Gala on Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, 420 E. Main St. in Batavia.

This annual plant sale features a variety of perennials, many of which are from the gardens of Master Gardeners. There will also be a selection of houseplants and locally grown geraniums. Plant sale starts promptly at 10 a.m. No early birds please.

Visit the Basket Auction for garden art, gift certificates and a variety of themed baskets. Gently used garden books will also be for sale. Basket Auction drawing starts at 12:30 p.m.

Bring in a soil sample from your garden or lawn for a free pH test (a half cup of dry soil in a clean container). Master Gardeners will be available to answer your gardening questions.

Don’t miss your chance to pick up some great plants at great prices, plus garden art and other interesting items. Arrive at 10 a.m. for the best plant selection. Proceeds from the sale benefit the educational outreach of the Genesee County Master Gardener Program.

For more information contact Brandie Waite at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, (585) 343-3040, ext. 101, or stop by the Extension office at 420 E. Main St. in Batavia. Visit the website here.