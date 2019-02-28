GC Master Gardeners invite you to 'Catch the Gardening Bug'

Press release:

Join the Genesee County Master Gardeners this spring as we “Catch the Gardening Bug.”

We will be offering four gardening programs this spring with our first one, “Invaders amongst Our Trees,” from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 26.

Get a DEC Forester’s perspective on what invasive species are threatening our landscape trees and forests -- from Emerald Ash Borer to Oak Wilt.

We’ll also talk about some new threats on the horizon such as Mile-a-Minute Vine and Spotted Lanternfly. This program is free, but registration is required by March 22 as space is limited .

Shade gardens can offer cool relief on hot, sunny days. While flowers offer flash, plants with attractive foliage offer season-long color. If you are looking for shade loving plants other than hostas and pachysandra, join us on April 4 for “Awesome Plants for Shady Sites.”

We'll show you a variety of great plants that you can add to your shady retreat. Registration required by March 29. Cost is $10.

Learn the history of what came to be known as “Kitchen Gardens” on April 16. Find out what settlers to the New World, especially New York, planted in their kitchen gardens and why.

There will be hands on activities to help you start thinking about how you would plant your own kitchen garden. Registration required by April 12. Cost is $10.

Has your compost pile got you down? Maybe you would like to start one but you’re not sure how to. Join us on April 25, for “Fun with Compost!”

We’ll cover the basics of two composting techniques that will turn your vegetable scraps into plant food; either by the traditional method of creating a pile outdoors or by using a container of worms indoors. Registration required by April 19. Cost is $10.

All classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Genesee County Cornell Cooperative Extension at 420 E. Main St., Batavia.

Unless otherwise noted, the cost is $10 per person, per class. Preregistration is required as class size is limited.

Contact Brandie at 585-343-3040, ext. 101, or stop by our office to register. Visit our website at: http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/events for more information.