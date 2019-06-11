GC Office of Emergency Management Services announces two appointments

Submitted photos and press release:

The Genesee County Office of Emergency Management Services is pleased to announce the appointment of Gary Patnode (inset photo, left) as Training Technician for Genesee County effective July 8, filling the position vacated by James Bouton after seven years of service.

Patnode brings with him more 20 years of experiences as a volunteer firefighter with the Town of Alabama, including 10 years as Alabama fire chief.

Additionally, he serves as a New York State fire instructor, a Certified New York State fire investigator and EMT-basic.

He is HazMat Team leader for the Genesee County Emergency Support Unit (ESU) and the deputy fire coordinator of the West Battalion (GM4) assisting Alabama, Corfu, Darien, East Pembroke, and Pembroke fire departments.

The Office of Emergency Management Services is also pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Coffey (inset photo, right) as the deputy fire coordinator for the Center Battalion (GM3) as this position was also left open upon Bouton’s departure after almost 15 years as serving the Center Battalion.

Coffey brings 18 years of fire service experience to the position. He is currently serving as the fire chief of the Town of Batavia Fire Department, a New York State fire instructor and a member of the Genesee County Emergency Support Unit (ESU) as well as a member of the Genesee County Fire Investigation Team.

He is also a career sergeant for the City of Batavia Police Department.

As deputy fire coordinator of the Center Battalion, Coffey will provide assistant to Alexander, City and Town of Batavia, Bethany, Elba and Oakfield fire departments.

The county Office of Emergency Management Services looks forward to the knowledge, experience and positive impact these two men will bring to their respective positions.

On behalf of the fire and EMS service of Genesee County, we extend our appreciation to Jim Bouton for his years of service and dedication to the citizens of the county, and our best wishes to him in his future endeavors.